Michael Urie to reprise Buyer and Cellar role for livestream benefit

Michael Urie is returning once more to the hilarious world of Alex More, but this time he's doing it from his living room.

The actor, who originated the role in Buyer & Cellar Off Broadway in 2013 before taking the show to London and on tour, will take part in a livestream benefit performance of the comedy on Broadway.com and the Broadway.com YouTube channel April 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

The performance, which is being directed by Nic Cory and produced by Broadway.com and Rattlestick Playwright Theater in partnership with Pride Plays, is benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Urie was originally slated to perform the one-man show for two sold-out benefits that were canceled because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Created by Jonathan Tolins, Buyer & Cellar follows More, a struggling gay actor living in Los Angeles who recounts his tale of being the curator of Barbra Streisand's Malibu basement after being fired from Disneyland. Urie received the Drama Desk Award, Clarence Derwent Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and the L.A. Drama Critics Award for his performance.

