MJ: The Musical recasts Michael Jackson after star just beat it

A major shakeup has come for the Michael Jackson Broadway musical as its lead star just beat it.

Newcomer Myles Frost has been tapped to replace Ephraim Sykes as the King of Pop in MJ: The Musical, the producers at Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate announced on Tuesday.

They cited a year-and-a-half-long shutdown due to the pandemic for the reason, as Sykes is now scheduled to go shoot a feature film.

"It's with a heavy heart that I depart MJ," Sykes said in a statement. "This year has brought a lot of change and opportunity, and although it's bittersweet to say goodbye to an iconic role and production, I look forward to what is to come. Thank you to the MJ team and congratulations to Myles. I can't wait to see you shine as the King of Pop and for us all to celebrate the return of Broadway."

Myles Frost and Michael Jackson Myles Frost to play Michael Jackson in 'MJ' Broadway musical. | Credit: Regina Mogilevskaya; Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images

Keeping things positive, director Christopher Wheeldon said, "We are extremely excited about Myles. All of his talents point towards a new rising star. I'm very much looking forward to working with him to shape the role of Michael Jackson for MJ."

Performances will begin this Dec. 6 at New York City's Neil Simon Theatre, with an opening night set for Feb. 1, 2022.

Though he doesn't have other big credits to his name yet, Frost showcased his vocals through videos shared to his Instagram page, including covers of Tyrese Gibson's "Sweet Lady" and Usher's "I Cry." He also released his own single, "No Sleep," on streaming platforms.

Bruce Springsteen kicked off Broadway's return with the start of new performances of his Springsteen on Broadway. Other productions have announced comebacks, though MJ isn't the only one to undergo a major switcheroo. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child recently revealed that it'll be condensed from a two-part play to a one-parter.