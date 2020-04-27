Meryl Streep singing in a robe and making cocktails during Sondheim tribute is all of us right now

Oh, to be part of Meryl Streep's Broadway squad.

If you watched the livestream of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday celebration on Sunday, you'll no doubt know that one of the highlights was Streep singing in her bathrobe while making a cocktail. She was joined by Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski, who also donned bathrobes and nursed drinks.

Their attire made sense, given that they were belting out Sondheim's song "The Ladies Who Lunch" from the musical Company. They perfectly captured quarantine life and the fact that robe + wine makes up 70 percent of people's itineraries at home.

Their performance (around the 2-hour mark) also allowed us to feel like we were BFFs with Streep for a short while, even if going to brunch, the gym, and other places the song mentions are out of reach for most of us at the moment.

It's hard to pick the best part of the rendition, although our top contender right now is Streep acting as if she was about to pour a bit of Scotch in a glass before she drank it straight out the bottle like a champ.

The trio's delightfully passionate performance lit up Twitter and users couldn't stop gushing over how relatable — and powerful — it was.

"Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Baranski singing Sondheim over Zoom in their bathrobes is, and I can not stress this enough, the ultimate mood," journalist Mel Woods tweeted.

"This added ten years to my life," author Nicole Chung wrote.

Company turns 50 this year and its revival was slated to open on March 22, the day of Sondheim's 90th birthday. It was set to star Katrina Lenk and Patti Lupone, who both appeared during the virtual concert. But due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Broadway shuttered on March 12, and it was recently announced the shutdown will extend through June 7.

The three ladies were joined by stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more, who did their own tributes to the famed composer and lyricist.

Related content: