Audiences will have to wait a little longer to check into Plaza Suite.

The highly anticipated Broadway revival of the Neil Simon play was originally slated to open on Broadway this spring, starring real-life married couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker. Directed by John Benjamin Hickey, the starry revival has pushed its production dates to next spring. Plaza Suite will now run March 19, 2021 through July 18, 2021 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre with an official opening night still to be announced.

"We remain deeply committed to bringing Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite to New York as promised and cannot wait to help welcome audiences back to our beloved Broadway. Until then, everybody please stay safe," Broderick and Parker said in a joint statement.

Plaza Suite tells the story of three different married couples (all played by Broderick and Parker) as they pass through Suite 719 of New York City’s Plaza Hotel. After its Broadway premiere in 1968, it was nominated for several Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Director for Mike Nichols. This production was set to mark the first Broadway revival of the play since its original run.

The production played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in February. It was poised to start previews on March 13, one day after Broadway theaters shut down in response to the pandemic. That closure has now been extended through Labor Day.