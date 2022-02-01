Martin McDonagh's Hangmen sets Broadway return with Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen

Allen replaces Dan Stevens in the Oscar-winning filmmaker's COVID-delayed production, which will make its Broadway return later this year.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is back from the gallows with Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen in a key role for his Broadway debut.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri filmmaker's stage production has announced a new Broadway run following a wave of COVID-based delays surrounding its previously intended opening in March 2020. Allen will take over for actor Dan Stevens when previews begin on April 8, ahead of a limited 10-week engagement officially opening on April 21.

Hangmen — following Britain's second-most-famous executioner as he navigates life in 1965, when hanging has been abolished — marks McDonagh's seventh Broadway offering. The play first premiered at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before winning an Olivier Award for Best Play for its 2016 West End performances at the Wyndham Theatre.

Game of Thrones Alfie Allen in 'Game of Thrones.' | Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Directed by Matthew Dunster, Hangmen also features David Threlfall, Tracie Bennett, Owen Campbell, Jeremy Crutchley, Gaby French, Josh Goulding, John Hodgkinson, Richard Hollis, John Horton, Andy Nyman, Ryan Pope, Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

American Express cardholders can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, with Audience Rewards members being able to buy tickets on Thursday. The general public on-sale starts Feb. 7.

