Some Like It Hot (2022)

When Smash producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron became part of the team who secured the rights to Some Like It Hot, they knew Shaiman and Wittman were the perfect pair to help update the classic 1959 film about two men who dress up as women to join an all-female band.

In fact, the duo even use a song from Smash season 1 to open act 2 of the new musical. "We'd written 'Let's Be Bad' on Smash for a multiverse version of Some Like It Hot," Shaiman explains. "It's about Marilyn Monroe showing how she was just trying to say 'f--- you' to all authority. Since we had already dipped our toes into that water, Craig and Neil just thought we'd be the perfect guys to write the score — but we all knew it had to have so much other stuff added to it."

"We couldn't just put the movie on stage, it had to have a contemporary view to it. And it had to have the politics of today involved. That was the only reason to do it, because previously there had been a screen-to-stage version, and it was the movie on stage," Wittman explains, referencing the 1972 Broadway musical Sugar.

"We're in a bad place in the world right now, where people's lives are being threatened because of who they feel they are inside," continues Wittman, whose Some Like It Hot includes a script written by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin and a diverse but not color-blind cast. "It was an important story to tell."

As for the 13 Tony nominations the production received?

"The morning to the Tony nominations, that was a wonderful day. It's like someone patting you on the head and saying, 'Good job,'" Shaiman explains. "We can't be blase about that. As much as I might try to find the negative — I will always — that day I really was hard-pressed to not be overjoyed about that kind of reception."

"The reception of the audience every night is pretty amazing too," adds Wittman. "So it's fun to go there at the end. As they're walking out, they're dancing in the aisles, which doesn't happen very often anymore. It's nice to have that feeling."