Life has been a cabaret for Liza Minnelli — and now her 75th birthday will be, too.

This event follows a similar tribute to another Broadway icon, Stephen Sondheim, who celebrated his 90th birthday last year.

Minnelli's credits in her storied showbiz career include an Oscar-winning performance in Cabaret, Martin Scorsese's New York, New York (the title song of which became one of her signature tunes), and a much-acclaimed run as "Lucille 2" on Arrested Development, in addition to many concerts and roles on Broadway. Though Minnelli has largely stepped back from public life in recent years, she remains a beloved icon of music, stage, and screen.

"Liza is a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days," producer Daniel Nardicio said in a statement. "Liza's talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film and even a hilarious stint on television's Arrested Development, make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on Earth. I'm thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza — Happy Birthday Darling!"

Tickets for "A Love Letter to Liza" are on sale now. A portion of the sales will be donated to The Actors Fund, which works to support those in the performing arts and entertainment industry with programs including emergency financial assistance, health care, and housing.