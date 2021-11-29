Miranda, Bareilles, and Josh Groban were among the notable Broadway talent in a choir gathered to honor the iconic composer who died on Nov. 26 at 91.

Tituss Burgess sings "Into the Woods" for Sondheim on his birthday

The passing of Stephen Sondheim was a sad day for the Great White Way, having lost one of the giants of American theater. But, as the saying goes, "the show must go on" so hundreds of members from the Broadway community gathered in New York to honor the legendary composer, quite naturally, in song.

Stephen Sondheim Tribute Sunday for Sondheim | Credit: Jenny Anderson

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who considered Sondheim a mentor, joined the likes of Sara Bareilles, Raúl Esparza, Stephen Schwartz, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Josh Groban on the iconic red steps of Duffy Square to perform "Sunday" from Sondheim's 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George.

Stephen Sondheim Tribute Sunday for Sondheim | Credit: Jenny Anderson

"Such a joy," Bareilles wrote of the performance on Twitter. "A tremendously aching joy."

Take a wistful Sunday stroll through the park with these lovely voices in chorus, in honor of the great Stephen Sondheim:

