"I'm not the type to cuss people out, but I will protect my territory and my boundaries," said the Broadway star. "If I lose fans as a result, so be it."

Tony-winning Broadway star Lea Salonga has drawn a harsh line for fans thinking of breaching her personal space after a recent performance.

After video circulated online this week of the 52-year-old actress chastising a group of fans who reportedly snuck backstage after a Here Lies Love show in New York City by claiming to know its producer, she addressed the incident on social media.

"The money you pay for a theater/concert ticket does not mean all-access," Salonga wrote, referencing a portion of the video where the fans tried to secure a photograph with her by citing the amount of money they paid for tickets. "You pay for that performer's art, and that's where it stops. I gotta say, the folks at the stage door have been so incredibly kind, which only makes us (well, me) enthusiastic to say hello and spend the time to talk to them."

Salonga also claimed that the group of people "rushed me on the dance floor after the show" and that "security had to surround" her because "they got scared" of the behavior.

"Boundaries exist for every human being, and once they're crossed there will be consequences," she tweeted, adding, "When one of our lead producers and our dance captain saw the video and learned about what happened, they said, 'You were still very nice. If that were me I would've cussed at them and kicked them out.' I'm not the type to cuss people out, but I will protect my territory and my boundaries. If I lose fans as a result, so be it."

Of the group allegedly knowing a member of the staff, Salonga said she asked the person in question.

Lea Salonga Here lies love Lea Salonga in 'Here Lies Love' | Credit: Billy Bustamante, Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

"Sooooooo here's the kicker… the person whose name they were naming as their producer friend has no idea who they are," Salonga tweeted. "I asked her, and she's seen the video (all our producers have, as well as company management, house management, and security). She had no idea who they were. I was giving the benefit of the doubt until the moment I heard back from her."

A representative for the Broadway Theatre, which hosts Here Lies Love, did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Salonga was previously announced as a special guest performer in Here Lies Love, David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's music-heavy show inspired by the story of Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' rise and downfall amid the nation's revolution.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: