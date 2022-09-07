It's Lea Michele's opening night in Funny Girl on Broadway and while Mother Nature may have rained on her parade, for the audience at the August Wilson Theatre, Michele was apparently both candy and a ball of buttah.

While critics won't have a chance to weigh in on The Great White Way's latest Fanny Brice for a few more weeks, Twitter reactions are rolling in and Michele is a hit — to the tune of multiple standing ovations.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Lea Michele attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Lea Michele reportedly got four standing ovations before intermission during her opening night in 'Funny Girl' | Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Michele reportedly received her first standing O just for coming onstage and the audience leapt to their feet at least three more times before intermission.

Among those cheering on Michele were her Spring Awakening co-star Jonathan Groff, former boss Ryan Murphy, and national treasure Harvey Fierstein, who also revised the book of the musical.

Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein, who bowed out of the show earlier than expected, causing Gay Twitter and Broadway Twitter — which, as a Venn diagram, is basically a circle — to pack a hearty lunch and go on a speculation field day.

While it should be no surprise that Michele is slaying a role she has more or less been auditioning for her entire life, the Glee alum's casting proved controversial due to past behavior that was less "diva" and more "tyrant."

Michele's former fellow Gleek Samantha Ware called out Broadway for "upholding whiteness" upon news of Rachel Berry's seemingly inevitable casting. Ware had previously accused Michele of making her life on the set of Glee a "living hell."

Now with a surefire comeback vehicle gassed up and ready to go, there's the question of second chances — at least as posed by The New York Times in a profile on the actress. "I have an edge to me," Michele said of her work ethic. "I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots."

Michele contends that the wave of criticism following accusations by Ware and others led to an "intense time of reflection" which has instilled in her "the importance and value now of being a leader."

Naturally, aside from the reviews, the internet will also be waiting breathlessly for the backstage gossip.

See other tweets from the night below: