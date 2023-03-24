Three days after revealing her son was hospitalized due to a "scary health issue" that had her calling out of work this week, Lea Michele is set to return to the Funny Girl stage.

The Glee actress, who stars as Fanny Brice on Broadway, confirmed in a Friday Instagram Story that her 2-year-old son Ever Leo is on the mend and that she will be singing and dancing on the August Wilson Theatre stage once again starting on Saturday.

"Thank you for all your well wishes this past week. We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon," Michele wrote alongside a photo of a sleeping Ever. "Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff. I will be back to the [Funny Girl] stage this weekend."

Lea Michele attends as alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet celebrates 20 years at the Close East Lawn on June 15, 2022 in New York City Lea Michele | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Michele announced on her Instagram Story that she would not be present during the day's double performances because of an undisclosed ailment that her toddler was facing. "I'm so sorry, but unfortunately, I will be out of @funnygirlbway today," she wrote. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for."

She continued, "I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength."

Funny Girl, which will run until Sept. 3, also shared an update on tonight's performance on its social media and added that Michele's standby, Julie Benko, will perform as Fanny during her absence. "Lea Michele will be out of tonight's performance, Friday, March 24," it noted. "Julie Benko will be your fabulous Fanny!"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.