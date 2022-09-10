The rain just keeps pouring down on Funny Girl's parade.

Its star Lea Michele has tested inconclusively for COVID-19, EW has learned. The result comes less than a week after Michele received multiple standing ovations for her debut as Fanny Brice in the legendary Broadway musical on Sept. 6 amid an ongoing wave of positive test results within the cast and crew.

The Glee actress announced in an Instagram Story that she will bow out of Saturday's back-to-back performances at the August Wilson Theatre "due to early signs and symptoms of COVID" and "an inconclusive test result."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Lea Michele attends as alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet celebrates 20 years at the Close East Lawn on June 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia) 'Funny Girl' star Lea Michele will miss Saturday's performances of the Broadway musical due to 'early signs and symptoms of COVID.' | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for alice + olivia

"Due to the production's safety protocols I'm not allowed to perform for today's shows," she wrote. "I will be testing again and will know more about tomorrow's performance soon."

Julie Benko — who stars as Fanny on Thursdays and helmed the production through the interim between Beanie Feldstein's exit and Michele's arrival — will take to the stage on Saturday instead with Michele's full support behind her.

Lea Michele Joins The Cast Of "Funny Girl" On Broadway Lea Michele as Fanny Brice in 'Funny Girl.' | Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"Julie is going to crush it today as Fanny," Michele wrote. "As are all of our amazing understudies who have stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense COVID outbreak in our theater."

Funny Girl confirmed the news in an Instagram statement. "Julie Benko will perform as Fanny Brice at today's performances of Funny Girl," it read. "We also acknowledge and celebrate all of our incredibly talented standbys, swings, and understudies, who are going on to cover a number of company members who are unable to perform due to industry COVID protocols, as well as everyone else working on the production, committed to giving audiences a great show."

This is not the first time health issues have plagued the Broadway hit since it returned to the stage back in April. In the run up to her final performance as Fanny in July, Feldstein announced on Instagram that she would miss multiple shows after unexpectedly coming down with tonsillitis.

"The last thing I would want on this earth is to get the people that I love sick, and I'm just not allowed to go on stage through the weekend," Feldstein said at the time. "I cannot wait to do my last two weeks, and you just, you gotta laugh at a certain point. When it rains, it pours on your old pal Bean."

