Lea Michele endorses Beanie Feldstein for Funny Girl role: 'This is going to be epic!'

Following last week's announcement that Beanie Feldman had been cast as leading lady Fanny Brice in the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl, numerous celebrities reached out to congratulate the Booksmart star on securing the role — including Lea Michele.

Shortly after the news broke, Feldman posted about her excitement on Instagram sharing a photo of the New York Times announcement and captioning it with, "I went to my third birthday party dressed as Fanny Brice so sometimes dreams actually come true."

The Glee alum added her show of support to the many congratulations comments, which included well wishes from stage and screen stars such as Billie Lourd, Busy Philipps, D'Arcy Carden, Audra McDonald, and Abbi Jacobson.

"Yes! YOU are the greatest star!" she wrote in a comment. "This is going to be epic!!"

It's no secret to anyone who has followed Michele's career that the role of Fanny Brice has been closely associated with the actress ever since Glee made the musical a specific part of her character, Rachel Berry. (She sang "Don't Rain on My Parade" in the first season and after graduating, went on to star in the Broadway revival.) Glee showrunner Ryan Murphy had even acquired the rights for a potential revival that many assumed would have Michele in the lead role due to her involvement.

Lea Michele and Beanie Feldstein Lea Michele Beanie Feldstein | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"We had talked about it for sure," Murphy told EW back in 2015. "But then I feel like we so many of those songs and so many of those scenes [on Glee] that in a weird way, I feel like we did it in some way."

"We were thinking of doing it right after Glee but I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee so it felt like a little soon," Michele noted in 2017 while visiting Bravo's Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen, addressing the possibility of ever appearing in the show. "But I feel really ready to do it now so maybe we could do it soon."

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) with a revised book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, La Cage Aux Folles), the spring 2002 production of Funny Girl marks the first time the show is returning to Broadway after 58 years. The show originally opened in 1964 with Barbra Streisand starring as Fanny Brice, a role she reprised for the 1968 film adaptation that earned her an Oscar.