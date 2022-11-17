The official casting recording of the new Broadway production drops Friday.

Listen to Lea Michele's 'Don't Rain on My Parade' in a teaser for the new Funny Girl cast album

Theater kids, this is not a drill. We now have a brand-new recording of Lea Michele singing "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl.

The official digital release of the cast album for the new Broadway production, in which Michele came in as a switch-hitter for former lead actress Beanie Feldstein, drops tomorrow at the stroke of midnight. (Well, 12:01 am ET.)

In the video above, we get a little teaser of Michele singing some of the best parts of "Don't Rain on My Parade," the musical's big number that she once sang to great fanfare on Glee. But this is her rendition as lead character Fanny Brice in the latest stage production. It will be track 12 on the album.

The album is produced by David Caddick and David Lai, and features the classic score by Jule Styne (music) and Bob Merrill (lyrics). The physical CD is set for release on Friday, Jan. 20, and is available for pre-order starting Friday.

Lea Michele during the Funny Girl cast recording Lea Michele sings "Don't Rain on My Parade" for the 'Funny Girl' cast recording. | Credit: Funny Girl

The cast album is co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, David Babani, Michael Mayer, Brian Gillet, Huck Walton, Sean Keller, and Marc Levine.

Michele first performed on the Funny Girl Broadway stage at Manhattan's August Wilson Theatre in September and received multiple standing ovations. (Four, according to press in attendance.) Her casting, alone, was quite the spectacle, considering Feldstein's abrupt departure from the starring role amid underwhelming reviews of her performances. Michele's former Glee star Jane Lynch also exited the production ahead of Michele's casting.

Funny Girl stars Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, and Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Rosie Brice.

Additional casting includes Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs.Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and an acting company that includes Miriam Ali, Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Connor McRory, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, Barbara Tirrell, Leslie Blake Walker, and "Fanny Brice" alternate Julie Benko, who performs the role on stage every Thursday.

Listen to the teaser above.

