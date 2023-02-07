Damien Chazelle's La La Land to foxtrot its way to Broadway

The Oscar-winning film is being adapted into a stage musical on Broadway.

From the City of Stars to Manhattan.

Damien Chazelle's Oscar-winning 2016 musical La La Land is being adapted into a Broadway musical by Lionsgate and Marc Platt, who produced the film. Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific) will direct based on a book written by playwrights Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker.

Like the film, the stage adaptation will feature music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The Broadway cast has not yet been announced.

"I'm thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution," Platt said in a statement. "We've assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land's millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience."

'La La Land' Film - 2016 Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in 'La La Land' | Credit: Dale Robinette/Black Label Media/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The romantic musical starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a jazz musician and aspiring actress as they fell in love and pursued their dreams in Los Angeles. The film's original songs include "City of Stars," "Another Day of Sun," and "A Lovely Night."

Chazelle's love letter to Tinseltown, which also starred John Legend, J.K. Simmons, and Rosemarie DeWitt, won six Academy Awards at the 2017 ceremony, including Best Director for Chazelle, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Stone, and Best Original Song ("City of Stars") for Hurwitz, Pasek, and Paul.

Lionsgate also previously launched La La Land in Concert, a worldwide concert tour, in 2017. "With La La Land in Concert marking its sixth year of touring worldwide and the original film a timeless and globally revered cultural touchstone, we're excited to provide fans yet another way to experience the original movie," Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate's head of global products and experiences, added in her own statement.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.