The cast of Kinky Boots is here to raise you up.

On Sunday, to celebrate New York City Pride, producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig dropped an epic music video of the multi-national cast of the Broadway smash Kinky Boots performing the show's final number, “Raise You Up." The video features glitter wigs, sparkly glasses, and — of course — some platform boots, as well as cast members from seven nations across four continents and reunites original Broadway stars Billy Porter, Stark Sands, and Annaleigh Ashford.

The six-time Tony Award-winning show features a score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell. Based on the movie of the same name, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, who reluctantly takes over his family’s struggling shoe factory and finds inspiration in new friend Lola, a cabaret performer and drag queen. Together, they produce a line of high-heeled boots that save the business.

The video — produced by music supervisor and orchestrator Stephen Oremus and musical director Brian Usifer — raises funds for True Colors United.

Watch the performance above.