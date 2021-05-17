Kelly Marie Tran delivered one of the most memorable performances at MCC's Miscast Gala on Sunday night — thanks in no small part to her costar, Kelly Marie Tran.

The Star Wars and Raya and the Last Dragon actress made a standing ovation-worthy debut at the annual Off Broadway gala event, in which stars of stage and screen perform songs from roles in which they'd normally never get cast. For Tran, that meant taking on both Elders Cunningham and Price for The Book of Mormon's two-hander "You and Me (But Mostly Me)."

This year's Miscast was held virtually for reasons that, by this point in the pandemic, probably remain obvious, but what viewers missed out on in live performances was made up for in production values. Tran — who described herself as a "major musical theater nerd" in her intro during the livestream — showed off an impressive singing voice as she played against herself with multiple costume changes, a tap break, and even got to name-check Star Wars as the number began.

Tran's performance was part of a 2021 lineup that also included Annaleigh Ashford donning her best unitard and full Cats makeup to sing "Mister Mistoffelees," Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel dueting on "In His Eyes" from Jekyll and Hyde, Billy Porter (and his hat) singing "Diva's Lament" from Spamalot, and big-screen In the Heights stars Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace giving their spin on "What You Own" from Rent.

Watch Tran's performance above and see the full performance lineup below. The full livestream will be available to watch through Thursday and can be enjoyed here.

Renee Elise Goldsberry: "Those Magic Changes" from Grease (accompanied by Blaine Alden Krauss, Raymond J. Lee, and Jonathan Young)

In the Heights' Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera: "What You Own" from Rent

Cheyenne Jackson: "If I Were a Bell" from Guys and Dolls

Jai'Len Josey: "Out There" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Robin de Jesús: "Nothing" from A Chorus Line

Patrick Wilson: "Think of Me" from The Phantom of the Opera

LaChanze: "Wait for It" from Hamilton

Annaleigh Ashford: "Mr. Mistoffelees" from Cats

Kelly Marie Tran: "You and Me (But Mostly Me)" from The Book of Mormon

Billy Porter: "Diva's Lament" from Spamalot

Gavin Creel and Aaron Tveit: "In His Eyes" from Jekyll and Hyde

Kelli O'Hara: "Beautiful City" from Godspell

Idina Menzel: "Morning Glow" from Pippin