Broadway audiences have been singing and dancing along to the hit songs of jukebox musicals for years — and with new musicals in the works based on artists like Donna Summer, Cher, and the Bee Gees, the genre is showing no signs of slowing down. Some jukebox musicals have more staying power than others (see: the success of Mamma Mia! and Jersey Boys versus the “they made that?” forgettability of Viva Forever!), but they generally have a built-in audience of diehard fans of the original music artist. Here are 30 jukebox musicals that will have you grooving (or at the very least, bobbing your head) to some of the most unforgettable tunes ever written.