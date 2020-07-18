Josh Gad says a Book of Mormon movie would need to change with the times

Book of Mormon type Stage

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Josh Gad is just as eager as the rest of us for a big-screen adaptation of The Book of Mormon — but not without some tweaking first.

During a recent appearance on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, Gad, who broke out as a Broadway star in the original 2011 production, reminisced about the musical, which he called "a life-changing event."

Host Lola Ogunnaike asked Gad whether he had any news on a long-discussed film adaptation of the show, as well as whether he'd like to see any changes made in tone or subject matter in light of shifting cultural attitudes.

While Gad said he doesn't know anything about a potential film ("I think [creators] Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone] march to the beat of their own drum"), he was highly supportive of the possibility of changes to the script.

"I think you have to adjust with the times," Gad said. "I don't know that that show could open today and have the same open-armed response that it did then. It's not to say that it's any less significant or wonderful or incredible a musical; I just think it's the nature of art to adapt. I would certainly hope that with a future adaptation there would be that growth. Because I think it's a cool opportunity for growth."

The Book of Mormon certainly raised eyebrows when it premiered, for the way it skewers the Mormon faith as well as its satirical treatment of everything from closeted sexuality to the AIDS crisis. It's come under fire for its portrayal of an African warlord and its perpetuation of harmful stereotypes in story lines, like one of the missionaries telling African villagers that having sex with a frog will cure AIDs.

In recent months, many theatrical productions and other pieces of pop culture have come under scrutiny for their success in spite of problematic attributes. With the recent release of Hamilton on Disney+, for example, many have pointed to the show's depiction of slave owners and raised questions about whether it valorizes its subject too much.

Check out the video above for more from Gad.

Related content: