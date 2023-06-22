"After years of relentless stalking and countless restraining orders, Josh Gad has finally gotten me to agree to share the stage with him again," Rannells says.

Josh Gad is heading back to Broadway after more than a decade — and he'll be joined by a familiar face.

Gad will reunite with Andrew Rannells, with whom he first shared the stage in 2011's The Book of Mormon, for a limited engagement of EW alum Scott Brown and Anthony King's Gutenberg! The Musical at James Earl Jones Theatre. Previews for the show, directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers (Beetlejuice, Here Lies Love), who helmed the 2006 Off Broadway production, begin Sept. 15, with opening night set for Oct. 12.

The two-man musical spoof follows aspiring playwrights and pals Bud (Gad) and Doug (Rannells) as they put on a backers' audition for a splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. The show's 20-week engagement will run through Jan. 28, 2024.

Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad 'The Book of Mormon' costars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad | Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"It's been 12 years since I've been on a Broadway stage. And after 12 years, the only person who would agree to take the stage with me again was my costar from 12 years ago," Gad said in a statement. "I am grateful that Andrew Rannells said yes, because I really didn't have the energy to do a one-man show. Together, he and I have joined an all-star team… that should excite, invigorate, and slightly confuse eager audiences. But one thing will be clear… not since the invention of the printing press has the name Gutenberg held such promise. And as a team, we intend to honor the man who is directly responsible for the mass production of our show's Playbills."

Rannells added, "After years of relentless stalking and countless restraining orders, Josh Gad has finally gotten me to agree to share the stage with him again. I decided it was best to just give in and honestly, it feels right to be reunited with my onstage missionary companion. Also, it was clear he would not leave me alone until I said yes."

Gad and Rannells portrayed the original Elder Cunningham and Elder Price in Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez's The Book of Mormon. The Tony nominees have since carved out careers in Hollywood, with Gad starring in the live-action Beauty and the Beast, Murder on the Orient Express, Frozen, Frozen II, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Rannells has starred on HBO's Girls, Netflix's Big Mouth, Peacock's Girls5eva, and in the movie The Prom.

