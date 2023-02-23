"When I first saw this musical I fell instantly head over heels in love," the singer says.

JoJo to make her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Get out (leave) right now — JoJo is about to make her Broadway debut.

The singer-songwriter announced Thursday that she has landed the lead role of Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

"This show is a full on feast for the senses and the opportunity to play Satine feels like the culmination of so many dreams," JoJo said in a statement posted on social media. "I cannot believe I get to join this phenomenal cast and company!!!! You guys blow me away!!!"

Jojo is set to star in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

JoJo will take over the role from Ashley Loren beginning April 11 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. She will play a 14-week limited engagement through July 16, starring opposite Derek Klana, who's taking over the role of Christian from Aaron Tveit. Loren and Tveit's final performance will be April 9.

JoJo (real name Joanna Levesque) is a platinum-selling singer best known for her breakthrough 2004 single "Leave (Get Out)," which made her, at 13, the youngest solo artist to have a debut No. 1 single in the U.S. Since then she has released four more studio albums and appeared on screen in several TV and film roles, with credits including Aquamarine, RV, All American, Hawaii Five-0.

