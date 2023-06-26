John Legend and Lynn Nottage developing Imitation of Life musical

The Fannie Hurst novel has been adapted for the big screen twice, in 1934 and 1959.

John Legend may already have an EGOT, but he's doubling down on Broadway.

Universal Theatrical Group announced Monday that the multihyphenate performer is developing a musical adaptation of Imitation of Life, writing the music and lyrics, alongside Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, who will tackle the book.

Imitation of Life follows a single Black mother, Delilah Johnston, in 1920s Atlantic City and her daughter, Peola, who "passes" as white. Delilah navigates a friendship and business partnership with white single mother Bea Pullman, while fighting to maintain a relationship with Peola, who is determined to build a life distanced from her racial identity. Imitation of Life is an exploration of the American dream, race, and the complicated dynamics of mother-daughter relationships.

John Legend; Lana Turner in 'Imitation of Life' John Legend; Lana Turner in 'Imitation of Life' | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Based on a 1933 novel by Fannie Hurst, Imitation of Life has been adapted to the big screen by Universal Pictures twice — first in 1934, starring Claudette Colbert and Louise Beavers, and then in 1959, starring Lana Turner and Juanita Moore. The 1959 film marked director Douglas Sirk's final film and is hailed as a masterpiece for his use of color and melodrama. The 1934 film was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, while the 1959 film earned Moore and Susan Kohner nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

The musical already received an industry reading in April. Liesl Tommy (Respect) is attached to direct.

"When I met with Universal Theatrical Group to talk about a possible collaboration, the only title I wanted to discuss was Imitation of Life," Tommy said in a statement. "I'd long been a fan of the book and I knew there was a passionate, contemporary, and newly relevant adaptation of this story uniquely suited to musical theater. To my mind the only collaborators for this beautifully complex, wholly American story are Lynn Nottage and John Legend; thankfully, they agreed to join me immediately in bringing their creativity and immense talents to this re-telling. We are thrilled to partner with UTG as we turn a whole new lens on Imitation of Life, using this great American art form to illuminate and uplift Black life."

Legend won his Tony in 2017 for co-producing Jitney. He is the first Black man to hold EGOT status. Nottage has won the Pulitzer Prize for drama twice, for 2009's Ruined and 2017's Sweat. She is the only woman to have won the award twice.

Further details for the Imitation of Life musical, including casting or a potential Broadway premiere date, are still to be announced.