Jodie Comer halted her matinee performance of Broadway's Prima Facie due to the poor air quality in New York from the Canadian wildfires.

Representatives for the production confirmed to EW that Comer paused her performance about 10 minutes in at the John Golden Theatre on Wednesday after experiencing difficulty breathing. The performance was set to resume from the top with understudy Dani Arlington stepping in for Comer as Tessa.

Reps for Comer didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The one-woman play by Suzie Miller follows Tessa, a criminal defense barrister whose views of the legal system are upended after she's sexually assaulted. The Olivier Award-winning play is currently in the midst of a limited 10-week engagement on Broadway, with Comer receiving rave reviews in her Broadway debut, including from EW's Lester Fabian Brathwaite, who declares the Killing Eve star "plain f---ing remarkable" and "absolutely transfixing."

Smoke blanketed the East Coast and Midwest Wednesday as flames engulfed a Canadian rainforest on Tuesday evening, illuminating New York with an orange-yellow hue and making the air difficult to breathe. The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert in the city labeled as "hazardous," according to ABC. "We expect this to be a multiple-day event," emergency management commissioner Zach Iscol told the outlet. "This is not something that is normal."

Mayor Eric Adams called the alert an "unprecedented event in our city and New Yorkers must take precaution."

The WGE East also canceled all picket lines for Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution."

