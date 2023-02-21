The shows will blend rock-concert vibes and allegorical comedy that addresses the "f---ing s--- show" of American society and "witch hunts" against LGBTQIA+ people.

Gird your loins, hold on to your heels, and prep your potions, because RuPaul's Drag Race two-time winner and Chicago Broadway star Jinkx Monsoon is hitting the road for a bewitching new show, and EW has the exclusive reveal of all the dates ahead on her biggest tour yet.

Beginning June 12 and ultimately traveling to 44 North American cities, Jinkx's Everything at Stake is the most ambitious outing of the drag superstar's career — and she tells EW's Quick Drag podcast (below) that it was all inspired by a fan-favorite moment from her run on Drag Race All Stars 7 last year.

"It was the [fan] reaction to the burning dress that motivated the motif for this tour," Jinkx explains of the dress she wore for the season's "All Glowed Up" runway, which featured her walking the Main Stage in a white gown that lit up with electric fire and appeared to burn her at the stake.

The current show is a contemporary showcase of the skill set that made her a queer legend: "Imagine stand-up comedy meets rock concert meets drag," she says of the tour's vibe. But it's also a poignant — but not soapbox-y — act of resistance as politicians propose legislation and spew discriminatory rhetoric that could limit drag artists' right to perform in their own states.

Jinkx Monsoon Jinkx Monsoon has announced tour dates for her upcoming show 'Everything at Stake.' | Credit: Alec White

"I'm going to find the parallels between the witch hunts that existed in the olden days, when women were persecuted for taking on the patriarchy, and the parallels happening right now with the queer, trans, and LGBTQIA+ community — the witch hunt we're experiencing as we take on the patriarchy," she explains. "It's Everything at Stake because this is the most attention I've had on me in some time, and I want to show the world why I deserve that attention. That's where it started, and since coming to this title, the world continues to be a f---ing s--- show. And the title now has multiple meanings, of course, that will find its way into my work for this tour. I'm too loud-mouthed and opinionated for me not to bring what's going on in the world into my work."

Joining her in the collaborative process is her longtime creative partner, Major Scales, as well as her husband, Michael, who will accompany her on the road thanks to "a little touch of nepotism," she jokes.

The resulting production represents the breadth of excellence in her career as she explores parody, allegory, video segments, and sketch comedy devised with her Sketchy Queens series writer Liam Krug. It's all inspired by the political climate and what's happening in her everyday life.

"This show is going to be less narrative, less a plot, and more like a showcase of everything that I've got to offer," she says. That includes high-energy numbers, pre-recorded video segments, and new original music from her upcoming album. She's also bringing "new special props and set pieces made specifically for this tour" on the road, all of which are "leaning heavily" into her "witch aesthetic."

While Everything at Stake isn't meant to be a doom-and-gloom crusade, she does hope its colorful looks and unabashed queer quirks stand as a reminder that the community isn't going anywhere, even as attacks from "objectively wrong conservative assholes" increase with "lies, tactics, and manipulation" meant to oppress.

Jinkx Monsoon Jinkx Monsoon has announced 'Everything at Stake,' inspired by her 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' burning witch dress. | Credit: Alec White; Alec White and @frank_rat_2.0

"It doesn't make me happy to stand up against that, but that's what drag has always done — that's what I've always done as an artist," she says. "And if anyone's going to do it, at least when I'm doing it, it's someone I trust."

Registration for the Everything at Stake artist presale begins at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Jinkx's tour site, with registered users receiving presale codes on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. Public on-sale begins Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. local time on the star's website.

Hear Jinkx's full Quick Drag interview above, check out more of our chats with Drag Race queens in the podcast feed below, and read on for a full list of the Everything at Stake tour dates.

Jinkx Monsoon Everything at Stake tour dates

June 12: Victoria, British Columbia — Royal Theatre

June 13: Vancouver — Orpheum Theatre

June 16: Calgary — Southern Jubilee Auditorium

June 18: Edmonton — Northern Jubilee Auditorium

June 20: Regina, Saskatchewan — Conexus Art Centre

June 21: Winnipeg — Burton Cummings Theatre

June 23: Toronto — Massey Hall

June 24: Kitchener, Ontario — Centre in the Square

June 25: Ottawa — Southam Hall

June 26: Montreal — Olympia De Montreal

June 28: Albany, N.Y. — The Egg

June 29: New Haven, Conn. — College Street Music Hall

June 30: Boston, Mass. — Shubert Theatre

July 1: Brooklyn, N.Y. — Kings Theatre

July 5: Durham, N.C. — Carolina Theatre

July 6: Tysons, Va. — Capital One Hall

July 7: Glenside, Pa. — Keswick Theatre

July 8: Cleveland, Ohio — The Agora

July 9: Pittsburgh, Pa. — Stage AE

July 11: Columbus, Ohio — KEMBA Live!

July 12: Royal Oak, Mich. — Royal Oak Music Hall

July 14: Chicago, Ill. — Chicago Theatre

July 15: Milwaukee, Wis. — Pabst Theater

July 16: St. Paul, Minn. — The Fitzgerald Theater

July 18: Newport, Ky. — MegaCorp Pavilion

July 19: Charlotte, N.C. — Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts

July 20: Atlanta, Ga. — The Eastern

July 22: Tampa, Fla. — Tampa Theatre

July 23: Orlando, Fla. — Hard Rock Live

July 24: Coral Springs, Fla. — Coral Springs Center

July 26: New Orleans, La. — The Orpheum

July 27: Austin, Texas — Paramount Theatre

July 28: Dallas, Texas — Majestic Theater

July 29: Midwest City, Okla. — Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center

July 31: Kansas City, Mo. — Folly Theater

Aug. 1: Denver, Colo. — Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Aug. 2: Salt Lake City, Utah — Eccles Theater

Aug. 6: San Diego, Calif. — The Balboa Theatre

Aug. 8: Los Angeles, Calif. — The Orpheum Theatre

Aug. 9: San Jose, Calif. — California Theatre

Aug. 10: San Francisco, Calif. — Warfield Theatre

Aug. 12: Seattle, Wash. — Paramount Theatre

Aug. 13: Spokane, Wash. — Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Aug. 14: Portland, Ore. — Keller Auditorium

