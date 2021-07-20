BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon revive The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show for global tour dates

EW exclusively reveals the RuPaul's Drag Race stars will hit the ho-ho-holiday road with The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! this Christmas season.

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Santa's chimney is primed for re-entry this season as RuPaul's Drag Race icons Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme prepare to hit the ho-ho-holiday road for the return of their beloved Christmas show.

EW can exclusively reveal tour dates for The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!, the actors' upcoming international performances of the show. The first set kicks off Nov. 13 in the United Kingdom before the gals make 25 scheduled stops in Europe, Canada, and the United States throughout the end of the year.

Jinkx + DeLa exclusive images Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme announce 'The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show LIVE!' tour dates. | Credit: jiji lee

In an exclusive video preview above, the duo promises a post-apocalypse-mas extravaganza that's sure to fill your stocking with joy following "a yearlong hibernation," they joke.

"After a year in captivity, Jinkx and I are bustin' at the seams and rarin' to go! Waiting for Santa is nothing compared to the excitement I feel to be back in theaters, sharing the holidays with the chosen family we've collected around the globe!" BenDeLaCreme says.

Adds Monsoon, "I'm thrilled to be back on tour with my sister DeLa, celebrating the holidays the way I was meant to: boozed up, bawdy, and on display!"

Produced, directed, and co-written by BenDeLaCreme, The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! not only marks the long-awaited, in-person revival of their traditional yuletide performances, but also the biggest run of the shows to date. Fans can expect the queens' signature whip-smart comedy, new songs, and perennial favorites on stage.

Jinkx + DeLa exclusive images 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme reveal new 'Jinkx + DeLa Holiday Show' tour dates. | Credit: jiji lee

The pair first began performing Christmas-themed shows three years ago, including To Jesus, Thanks for Everything in 2018 and All I Want for Christmas Is Attention in 2019. And attention they received, particularly from writer-director Clea DuVall, who was so impressed with their performances that she wrote small parts for the queens in her 2020 Kristen Stewart–starring LGBTQIA+ holiday rom-com Happiest Season.

Jinkx + DeLa exclusive images Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme are bringing back 'The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!' | Credit: jiji lee

Last year, they released a filmed version of the show (also produced and directed by BenDeLaCreme) on Hulu, which acquired the streaming rights following the success of Happiest Season.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. ET on jinkxanddela.com, with an exclusive fan presale already up and running. See the full Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! tour dates below.

Jinkx + DeLa exclusive images Credit: jiji lee

November 13 – Liverpool, UK (Playhouse Theatre)

November 15 – Edinburgh, UK (Queens Hall)

November 19 – London, UK (Troxy)

November 20 – Manchester, UK (Palace Theatre)

November 21 – Brighton, UK (Theatre Royal)

November 22 – Newcastle, UK (Tyne Theatre & Opera House)

November 23 – Birmingham, UK (Town Hall)

November 26 – Montreal, QC (Rialto Theatre)

November 27 – Toronto, ON (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)

November 30 – Portland, ME (State Theatre)

December 1 – Boston, MA (The Wilbur)

December 3 – New York, NY (The Town Hall)

December 4 – New York, NY (The Town Hall)

December 5 – Washington, DC (Lincoln Theatre)

December 6 – Philadelphia, PA (Keswick Theatre, Glenside)

December 8 – St. Paul, MN (The Fitzgerald)

December 9 – Chicago, IL (Thalia Hall)

December 10 – Detroit, MI (The Majestic Theatre)

December 12 – Austin, TX (Paramount Theatre)

December 14 – Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)

December 16 – Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)

December 18 – Los Angeles, CA (The Theatre at Ace Hotel)

December 19 – San Francisco, CA (The Palace of Fine Arts Theatre)

December 21 – Seattle, WA (The Neptune)

December 22 – Seattle, WA (The Neptune)

December 23 – Seattle, WA (The Neptune)

December 24 – Seattle, WA (The Neptune)

December 26 – Seattle, WA (The Neptune)

December 26 – Seattle, WA (The Neptune)

December 21 – Seattle, WA (The Neptune)

December 28 – Vancouver, BC (Vogue Theatre)

December 30 – Portland, OR (The Newmark)

Jinkx + DeLa exclusive images Credit: jiji lee

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: