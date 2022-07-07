RuPaul's Drag Race icons, performance artists, and holiday legends exclusively reveal their 2022 tour dates for a new version of their beloved holiday show.

Drag icons Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme are ready to jingle your bells this holiday season with a new version of their beloved Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show live spectacular — and EW has the exclusive reveal of the pair's 2022 tour dates.

The new traveling stage show — written by Jinkx and DeLa — will visit 22 cities across North America and Canada between Nov. 23 and Dec. 30, with DeLa directing from a production she worked on through her BenDeLaCreme Presents company alongside Kevin Heard and Gus Lanza.

"It will take everything you expect from a drag queen variety show, and spin it on its side. It will test the limits of stupidity, while being unexpectedly deep and reflective. We strive for entertainment while always proving that the holidays are for you to celebrate however you want to," Jinkx says in an exclusive statement to EW about the new show, which follows her legendary run on the current season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, while Drag Race All Stars 3 alum DeLa promises "nonstop laughs, biting social commentary, dazzling spectacle, and that special Jinkx and Dela brand of over-the-top camp."

JINKX and DELA Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme announce new 'Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show' 2022 tour dates. | Credit: Courtesy of BenDeLaCreme Presents and Randy Phillips

"The one thing that always remains the same is that our show is about the importance of friendship, chosen family, and creating our own holiday traditions," DeLa adds. "And creating our own traditions means always staying present with what has worked in the past and what needs some freshening up, and that's true of entertainment too! We want to give our audiences a place to go that can be reliably fun, exciting, and bring something new to their season in addition to comfort and familiarity. Every year we take an honest look at ourselves and the world around us, and create new material that reflects back our common experience. We want people to feel entertained and seen!"

The 2022 edition of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show follows the duo's successful domination of the holiday season across multiple projects, including their prior tours To Jesus, Thanks for Everything and All I Want for Christmas Is Attention, guest roles in Clea DuVall's Kristen Stewart-starring Christmas rom-com Happiest Season, and a film version of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, which streamed on Hulu through the holidays in 2020.

General on-sale for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show 2022 North American tour dates begin today at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on the queens' website. United Kingdom dates will be revealed in the near future.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show 2022 tour dates:

Nov. 23 — Buffalo, NY (Riviera Theatre)

Nov. 25 — Toronto, ON (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)

Nov. 26 — Ottawa, ON (Algonquin Commons Theatre)

Nov. 27 — Montreal, QC (Olympia)

Nov. 29 — Boston, MA (Chevalier Theatre)

Nov. 30 — Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore)

Dec. 2 — New York, NY (Town Hall)

Dec. 3 — New York, NY (Town Hall)

Dec. 4 — Washington, DC (Lincoln Theatre)

Dec. 6 — St. Paul, MN (The Fitzgerald Theater)

Dec. 7 — Chicago, IL (Auditorium Theatre)

Dec. 8 — Detroit, MI (Royal Oak Music Theatre)

Dec. 9 — Indianapolis (Murat Theatre at Old National Centre)

Dec. 11 — Austin, TX (Paramount Theatre)

Dec. 12 —Dallas, TX (Majestic Theatre)

Dec. 14 —Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)

Dec. 16 — San Diego, CA (Balboa Theatre)

Dec. 17 — San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

Dec. 18 — Los Angeles, CA (Orpheum Theatre)

Dec. 21 — Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

Dec. 22 — Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

Dec. 23 — Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

Dec. 24 — Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

Dec. 27 — Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

Dec. 29 — Calgary, AB (Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium)

Dec. 30 — Vancouver, BC (Vogue Theatre)

JINKX Jinkx Monsoon is ready to jingle your bells on new 'Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show' 2022 tour dates. | Credit: Courtesy of BenDeLaCreme Presents and Randy Phillips

DELA BenDeLaCreme digs deep into Santa's stocking on new 'Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show' 2022 tour dates. | Credit: Courtesy of BenDeLaCreme Presents and Randy Phillips

