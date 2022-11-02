"When we shot this, it was the most fun experience of my life. I had so much fun and you loved everybody — everyone loved you. It was just magic."

If you think Jimmy Fallon will be out there trying to be a Broadway star at age 48, then you are… correct!

On Tuesday, the Tonight Show host accepted Almost Famous writer and director Cameron Crowe's invitation to potentially reprise his role as Dennis Hope in the forthcoming Broadway adaptation of the beloved film.

"My dream has always been to have you come and be the link between the two casts, the cast of the musical, who also became a really tight family, and the movie," Crowe told Fallon on the episode. "So, I would like you to come on the Broadway stage and play your part again of Dennis Hope."

To which Fallon immediately replied, "I'm in! Absolutely, I am in. Oh, my gosh!"

In a statement to EW, Crowe confirmed Fallon's future involvement in the show. "In the spirit of the musical and the cast being our 'band,' we love the idea of our favorites and future favorites dropping in to 'jam,'" he said. "The whole thing began with Jimmy — as the link between the two (film and musical) casts."

While an official date for Fallon's return has not been set, the production of Almost Famous the Musical told EW that they are "excited to welcome Jimmy to Broadway!"

Fallon made his film debut in the 2000 cult classic as Dennis, the second manager of the tumultuous, mid-level rock band Stillwater (played by Billy Crudup, Jason Lee, Mark Kozelek, and John Fedevich). The Saturday Night Live star was, of course, touched to learn that his character makes a reappearance in the new musical.

"You came in and rocked your scene so well as the manager of the future, who kind of glimpses all that's coming in terms of rock getting bigger," Crowe explained. "So of course it's in the play."

The role is currently played onstage by actor Jakeim Hart, although Fallon noted that he'll soon be getting in touch with the fellow actor about potentially splitting the duties. "I'll talk to Jakeim," he joked. "We'll work it out."

Crowe also promised that there are some "new jokes" in store for Fallon too, should he return to the stage. "The thing is, knowing you might step in, I rewrote the scene for, kind of, advanced Jimmy fever," he shared. "I really wanted to get a scene worthy of you and the beard. And so I wrote a new version of the scene for you, which turned out to be so great that that's what's in the play, and Jakeim does that version."

Fallon's experience on the set of Almost Famous is one that, over 20 years later, still sticks with him. "When we shot this, it was the most fun experience of my life," he recalled. "I had so much fun and you loved everybody — everyone loved you. It was just magic."

Almost Famous the Musical debuts on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Nov. 3. Watch the moment — and discover Fallon's flubbed titles for the film — in the clip above.

