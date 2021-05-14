Jeremy Jordan will lead the Off Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors when it returns this fall

Suddenly, Seymour...will be played by Jeremy Jordan.

EW can exclusively announce that Tony nominee Jordan (Newsies, Waitress) will be donning Seymour's thick glasses when the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors returns to the stage this fall.

Jordan was slated to take over in the role for Jonathan Groff last spring and was in dress rehearsals for the role, when the Broadway shutdown forced theaters to go dark. He was originally set to take the stage March 17, 2020.

"I'm so excited to be stepping into a dream role of mine, and joining the ranks of my fellow artists as we usher in the powerful revival of New York theatre," Jordan told EW. "We're returning with a renewed passion and a fierce dedication to fostering better environments both on and off stage."

Jeremy Jordan Jeremy Jordan will play Seymour in the 'Little Shop of Horrors' revival | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

He will be joined by returning cast members Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello, as well as Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Aaron Harrington as the voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, and Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, and Chelsea Turbin.

Little-Shop-of-Horrors Christian Borle as the sadistic dentist, Orin Scrivello | Credit: Emilio Madrid Kuser

In true Little Shop style, the show will return on "the twenty-first day of the month of September" (we urge audience members not to buy any strange looking plants this day). Performances are then scheduled to run through Jan. 2, 2022.

While stages were dark, Little Shop raked in the awards love. It was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award for its cast album. Christian Borle won the 2020 Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. The show also won Best Musical Revival at the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League awards.

