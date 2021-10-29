Thirsty Cyrano returns! James McAvoy to reprise his role in Cyrano de Bergerac revival stateside

James McAvoy is ready to share his panache with New York City.

On Friday, producers announced that McAvoy's turn as Cyrano de Bergerac, which spawned numerous thirst memes throughout the pandemic, will come to the Brooklyn Academy of Music next spring.

The stateside run of the Jamie Lloyd Company's Olivier award-winning revival of Cyrano de Bergerac was originally scheduled to run at BAM in spring 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding Broadway shutdown prevented it from coming across the pond. Now, it will run at the BAM Harvey Theater from April 5 through May 22, 2022.

It will also run at London's Harold Pinter Theater from Feb. 3 to March 12 and the Theatre Royal Glasgow from March 18 to 26.

Originally written by Edmond Rostand and adapted for this new production by Martin Crimp, Cyrano de Bergerac tells the story of the titular hero, a skilled soldier, poet, and musician who yearns for his love Roxane. But he doubts any woman will love him due to his oversized nose. Things get complicated when Cyrano offers to write love letters for the young and attractive Christian in his own attempts to woo Roxane.

Cyrano de Bergerac James McAvoy in 'Cyrano de Bergerac.' | Credit: Marc Brenner

The production, which already earned raves in its original London run and in a National Theatre Live broadcast, reunites McAvoy with his frequent theatrical collaborator, director Jamie Lloyd. They have also worked together on shows such as Macbeth, The Ruling Class, and Three Days of Rain.

"It's a dream come true to be bringing our electrifying ensemble to BAM," said Lloyd in a statement. "With linguistic ingenuity, the play celebrates the power of human connection, and — having waited so long — we can't wait to connect with new audiences in New York."

The production will also feature Evelyn Miller as Roxane and Eben Figueiredo as Christian.

Cyrano de Bergerac is a hot topic right now, as this fall will also see the release of a musical version of the story starring Peter Dinklage as the titular character.

Tickets for the McAvoy production go on sale Nov. 15.