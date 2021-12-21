Broadway being back is being put on hold thanks to America's newest reboot — Covid-19: The surge continues.

It's like Omicron on your wedding day — Jagged Little Pill closes on Broadway over renewed pandemic fears

Jagged Little Pill (musical) type Stage genre Musical

Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway show based on the classic Alanis Morissette album, got some good advice that it just had to take. After performances were suspended over Covid-19 cases within the company, the show is officially closing.

Jagged Little Pill played its final show on Dec. 17, becoming the first major theater casualty to cite the Omicron surge. (Another Broadway casualty, Chicken & Biscuits closed early due to the financial impact of Covid-19 cancellations.)

"We are so proud of this extraordinary show, and this extraordinary company, who every night in difficult circumstances, have told the Jagged Little Pill story," producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price said in a statement. "This show about healing, human connection, and catharsis, has been a salve to audiences, and to all of us, throughout these trying times.

With a book by Oscar-winner Diablo Cody and music, obviously, by Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill opened on Broadway in December 2019. Nominated for 15 Tony Awards this year, it won Best Book of a Musical for Cody and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Lauren Patten. In addition, the cast album won Best Musical Theater Album at the 2021 Grammys.

Fans of '90s jukebox musical need not despair, however — the producers of the show promised new productions following their success with launching it in Australia earlier this month. And they haven't ruled out the possibility of bringing Pill back to the Great White Way in the future once things have settled down.

"There is nothing in the world like live theater," the producers concluded in their statement. "There is no community in the world like this great Broadway family of artists and audiences. We will make it through this, together."

