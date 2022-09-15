If life were only moments, then you'd never know you'd had one.

Must it always be either less or more?

Luckily, here at EW, you can relive this moment in the woods over and over, making sure you can have always have more. We have your exclusive first listen to the new Into the Woods cast recording, which will be released on Sept. 30 digitally and be available on CD beginning Dec. 2 (a vinyl release is also planned for March 17, 2023).

In the video above, Sara Bareilles, who starred as the Baker's Wife in both the City Center Encores production and the Broadway transfer at the St. James Theatre, records her signature number, "Moments in the Woods."

The number comes in the second act after the Baker's Wife has a romantic interlude with Cinderella's Prince and is faced with the prospect of clinging to this moment or returning to the routine of her life as a wife and mother.

Into the Woods Sara Bareilles Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

The album features Bareilles alongside the rest of the original cast of the Broadway revival, including Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, and Cole Thompson as Jack.

Bareilles and the entire ensemble have received rave reviews for their performances in the revival, the first on Broadway in 20 years. Premiering on Broadway in 1987 with a book by James Lapine and a score by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods and its take on classic fairy-tales has become a beloved classic of the musical theater canon.

"Producing this album has been a genuine joy," said album producer Sean Patrick Flahaven in a statement. "The cast and orchestra are superb, and every performance is a tribute to Steve and James' masterwork."

Watch the video above for more.