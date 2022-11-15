Broadway's Into the Woods drops 'It Takes Two' video to celebrate Grammy nomination

There's something about the woods…

Or at least Grammy voters seem to think so, having nominated the acclaimed Broadway revival of Into the Woods' new cast album for Best Musical Theater Album on Tuesday.

In celebration of the nod, the Into the Woods production team has exclusively shared with EW a video of Sara Bareilles and Brian d'Arcy James singing "It Takes Two" in the recording studio.

The song comes in Act 1 as the Baker (James) and his wife (Bareilles) realize that it will take both of them and their teamwork to acquire all the necessary items to undo the witch's curse — and get the child they both so desperately want.

Brian d'Arcy James and Sara Bareilles in 'Into the Woods' Brian d'Arcy James and Sara Bareilles in 'Into the Woods' | Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Into the Woods is nominated alongside several other buzzy titles from this season and last on Broadway. It's up against Caroline, Or Change; MJ the Musical; Mr. Saturday Night; Six: Live on Opening Night; and A Strange Loop.

Bareilles and James starred as the Baker's Wife and the Baker in both the City Center Encores production and the Broadway transfer at the St. James Theatre. The cast album features their vocal talents as well as the rest of the original revival cast, including Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, and Cole Thompson as Jack.

Bareilles and the rest of the ensemble have received rave reviews for their performances in the revival, the first on Broadway in 20 years. Since premiering on Broadway in 1987 with a book by James Lapine and a score by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods has become a beloved staple of the musical theater canon with its distinctive take on classic fairy tales.

"Producing this album has been a genuine joy," album producer Sean Patrick Flahaven said in a statement. "The cast and orchestra are superb, and every performance is a tribute to Steve and James' masterwork."

Watch the exclusive Into the Woods video above. The 65th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 5, 2023.