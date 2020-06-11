We do believe we've been changed for the better after hearing this.

Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty sing Wicked's 'For Good' to the class of 2020

Wicked type Stage genre Musical

We've heard it said that people come into our lives for a reason — and these Wicked stars are here at precisely the right moment.

On Thursday, Megan Hilty shared a video on Twitter featuring a duet between her and fellow musical theatre star Idina Menzel. They sang "For Good," a moving ballad about friendship from the hit musical, in honor of the graduating class of 2020.

"To the class of 2020; the world needs you now more than ever. We hope you now help make a change, for good. Congratulations to you all," Hilty wrote.

?s=20

Menzel famously originated the role of witch Elphaba on Broadway, while Hilty made her Broadway debut as the standby for Glinda the Good Witch in 2004, before fully taking over the role in 2005. She also played Glinda in the National Tour and during an extended run of Wicked in Los Angeles.

Since its Broadway debut in 2003, Wicked has been a favorite among musical theater fans, and "For Good" is one of the show's most enduring pieces with its message of how others can change our lives for the better.

Watch the video above for more.

Related content: