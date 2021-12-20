See Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in the first official photo from The Music Man revival

There may have been trouble in River City, but not anymore.

Meredith Willson's The Music Man finally debuts on Broadway with its first preview performance tonight — almost 64 years to the day after its original Broadway opening. If you won't be in attendance, here's your first look at the highly-anticipated revival starring Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo,

The Music Man Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in 'The Music Man' | Credit: Joan Marcus

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the production was originally set to premiere at the Winter Garden Theater in October 2020. Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent Broadway shutdown, the show rescheduled its debut for April 2021, eventually pushing the opening once again as the Great White Way began tentatively resuming performances this spring.

Marking Jackman's first time back on Broadway since starring in 2014's The River, The Music Man follows the story of Harold: a conman who visits a small Iowa town and pretends to be the leader of a boys' marching band. But his scheme isn't such an easy play, as Foster's Marian, the town librarian, isn't so easily fooled by his exploits.

Originally premiering in 1957, the show won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, with the original music winning the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album.

The opening night of The Music Man revival is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2022.