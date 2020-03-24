How to stream Broadway and London's West End shows from home

Image zoom

There's no reason to miss out on some of Broadway and London's West End productions during the coronavirus pandemic — even if the theaters have gone dark.

While self-isolating at home, theater fans can instantly be transported to the audience of some of the biggest shows throughout the years, featuring stars like Orlando Bloom, David Tennant, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Some can be streamed free of charge, others are free for a limited time, while more are available for a membership fee.

Here's a sampling of the content that's available right now and how to watch:

Broadway HD

For a large collection of productions from both New York City's famous Broadway theaters and London's West End, there's Broadway HD. The library features approximately 300 shows, ranging from Cats: The Musical, to some of Shakespeare's biggest works, ballets, and productions from Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse Theater. Broadway HD's collection is refreshed once a month, so April titles are coming soon.

Orlando Bloom's 2013 performance on Broadway's Romeo and Juliet alongside Condola Rashād is one of many titles available to stream. Other hot shows include Hugh Jackman in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and Cathy Rigby in Peter Pan.

Broadway HD offers a 7-day free trial and if you choose to stay for more, monthly membership is $8.99.

Actors Fund #StarsInTheHouse

Like you, stars are stuck at home and they're getting creative about how to continue giving fans content. The Actors Fund is hosting miniature Broadway shows every day at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET with stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Patrick Wilson, and Audra McDonald via its YouTube page. The shows are free but donations are gladly accepted.

Upcoming confirmed talent includes Rosie O'Donnell, Sara Bareilles, Wayne Brady, Raul Esparza, Jeremy Jordan, Ana Gasteyer, Mandy Gonzalez, and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Marquee TV

This U.K. company features a large collection of ballet, opera, contemporary dance, and theater from prestigious venues including The Royal Opera House, the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Teatro Real. They also have a variety of dance-related documentaries available.

Marquee TV is offering a 30 day trial period, with memberships ranging from yearly at $89.99 and monthly for $8.99.

Start with David Tennant's performance in Richard II that earned him rave reviews.

Netflix

There's not a huge variety of stage shows available on Netflix, but there are a few you can't miss. Bruce Springsteen's one-man Broadway show from 2018 featuring acoustic performances of his many hits is currently available to stream. There are a few offerings of feature films inspired by Broadway shows including Jersey Boys, Burlesque, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Hairspray.

If you're looking for something to keep the kids entertained, Shrek the Musical is also available.

Netflix offers 30 days free with subscriptions ranging from $9-$16 depending on your needs.

PBS

Supporters of Public Television (for as little as $5 per month) have access to a section called "Broadway on PBS" via their PBS Passport app that's home to 13 offerings at the moment.

In John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway, viewers go behind-the-scenes of Leguizamo's Tony-nominated one-man show, Latin History for Morons. For those looking for something more traditional, there's also: Sound of Music, An American in Paris: The Musical, Kinky Boots, and Much Ado About Nothing.

Amazon

Amazon Prime subscribers have a few ways to bring Broadway into their homes via Prime Video. Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway tells the story of Lin Manuel Miranda's hit show Hamilton featuring interviews with Mirana and members of the cast. Other offerings include: Live from Lincoln Center: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, Les Miserables, and Great Performances: Driving Miss Daisy.

They also have Broadway-inspired films available to stream: Little Shop of Horrors, Neverland, and Fiddler on the Roof.

Audible

Now you can listen to some big Broadway productions, thanks to Audible. Their Audible Theatre tab lists their selection of performances, live stagings, and new voices. Notable titles include John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons, An Act of God by Sean Hayes, and The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.

New subscribers have 30 days free, then $14.95 a month fee.

