Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin host The Tony Awards: Act One on Pluto TV before the 76th annual Tony Awards airs on Paramount+ and CBS.

How to watch the 2023 Tony Awards and live pre-show (It's not as simple as you'd hope)

Sunday is Broadway's biggest night — but if you're hoping to watch the entire celebration, it won't be as simple as turning to CBS.

The 76th annual Tony Awards will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with new Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough and So Help Me Todd star Skylar Astin hosting The Tony Awards: Act One airing on Pluto TV. "What's Pluto TV?" you may be asking. Well, it's a free ad-supported TV service operated by Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS) and you can actually access it quite easily... though, again, watching Act One won't be so simple.

If you have a smart TV, you can download the Pluto TV app (or it may have come automatically installed) and then navigate to the "Reality" tab and search for the "Celebrity" channel. Or you can watch it through your web browser by going to pluto.tv and navigating to that same channel. (For convenience, we've done that work for you and you can just watch Act One at this link.)

Act One is a 90-minute telecast, during which the trophies for some categories — including score, design, and orchestration — will be awarded. Snippets of those acceptance speeches will be shown during the official 76th annual Tony Awards, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Paramount+ and CBS. (So much easier!)

Adrianna Hicks in SOME LIKE IT HOT. Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin; Sweeney Todd on Broadway. Photos by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman; Shucked CR: Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman Adrianna Hicks, Josh Groban, and Alex Newell | Credit: Marc J. Franklin; Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman (2)

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.