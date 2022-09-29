A Hocus Pocus musical is flying to Broadway

The film's producer David Kirschner has revealed that a stage adaptation of the 1993 classic is in the works.

The Sanderson Sisters are headed to Broadway.

A musical adaptation of the beloved 1993 fantasy horror film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy is in the works, revealed David Kirschner, a producer on Hocus Pocus and the upcoming Disney+ sequel, in an interview on Thursday's episode of Broadway Podcast Network's The Art of Kindness.

"This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on," Kirschner said, "and that is that they are building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus."

The producer continued, "I just want to pinch myself, and I'm just afraid that I'm going to be 9 years old and on a Little League field again. But it's just so wonderful just to stand back and watch all of this."

Additional details — including the show's run dates, location, and cast — are not available yet, but Kirschner teased in the podcast, "I think you're going to be very pleased."

Hocus Pocus Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy 'Hocus Pocus' stars Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker | Credit: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

The bewitching news comes ahead of Hocus Pocus 2's premiere on Friday.

Set three decades after virgin Max (Omri Katz) lit the Black Flame Candle alongside Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and Dani (Thora Birch), inadvertently bringing the Sanderson witches back the life, the sequel will follow a new generation of teens (Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham) who must square off against the Sandersons in modern-day Salem.

Midler, who plays the kooky and relentless Winifred Sanderson, previously teased to EW of the forthcoming movie, "There are three young girls who are relatively new to the world. They're not witches, but they have the potential to become witches, to follow in our footsteps."

She continued, "Pitting the young against the veterans, it's a conflict that audiences like to see. Who's going to win? Or, is anybody going to win? It's well thought-out and constructed, and it'll be satisfying because it's conflict, but conflict in a great special effects way, and a great magical way."

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+.

