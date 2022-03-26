Hillary Clinton (yes, that Hillary Clinton) cast in Arkansas production of Into the Woods

If you ever wished to see Hillary Clinton in a production of Into the Woods… well, first of all, we have questions for you. And second of all, your wish has come true.

Well, sort of. The former secretary of state, senator, and First Lady has joined the cast of an upcoming production of the Stephen Sondheim musical at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre (a.k.a. the Rep), set to open in Little Rock next month. Representatives for Clinton did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the news.

Clinton will not be appearing onstage, however: She will play the voice-only role of the Giant, whose dialogue, as Playbill noted, is often pre-recorded. (Celebrities including Judi Dench and Glenn Close have previously played the part in such a fashion.) Still, the show will present a rare opportunity to hear an American statesperson bellow at terrified underlings outside the office.

Hillary Clinton and Into The Woods Hillary Clinton will play the Giant in an Arkansas production of 'Into the Woods.' | Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage; Martha Swope

One of Sondheim's most popular and acclaimed works, Into the Woods follows several classic fairy tale characters, including Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (of beanstalk fame), and Cinderella, as they embark on their familiar adventures. But the show adds a unique twist to the tales in continuing beyond their "happily ever after" conclusions, exploring the consequences and moral repercussions of the characters' actions. The original Broadway production won Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Book, and the musical was adapted into a film starring Meryl Streep in 2014.

Into the Woods will play at the Rep from April 19 to May 15. Tickets are on sale now.

