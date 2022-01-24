Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star fired following investigation into conduct

The producers of the Broadway show terminated the contract of James Snyder, who plays the bespectacled wizard, though the nature of the complaint is unknown.

James Snyder, star of Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has been fired from the production following the conclusion of an investigation into a complaint regarding his conduct from castmate Diane Davis.

Davis plays the role of Harry's wife Ginny — both joined the cast in 2019.

03.-HPCC_PotterFamily_Photo-by-Matthew-Murphy From left to right, Diane Davis, Nicholas Podany, and James Snyder in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' | Credit: Matthew Murphy

In a statement to EW, the Cursed Child producers say that on Nov. 19, they "for the first time received a complaint from Diane Davis regarding the conduct of fellow cast member James Snyder. Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation's completion."

"At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract," the statement continued. "Ms. Davis has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy – and to maintain the integrity of the investigation – we will make no further comment regarding the matter."

Reps for Snyder have not responded to EW's request for comment.

Opening on Broadway in 2018, after debuting in London in 2016, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows the children of Harry, Ginny, Ron, Hermione, and Draco Malfoy as they take on their own adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Based on an original story by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and collaborators Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, the play picks up 19 years after the events of the final Harry Potter novel, 2007's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The Broadway production won six Tony Awards, including Best Play, also setting a record for the highest all-time weekly ticket sales of any play. Snyder and Davis joined the cast in 2019, replacing the original Broadway stars, Jamie Parker and Poppy Miller, respectively. At first, presented as two separate performances, the Cursed Child returned to Broadway after a 15-month hiatus as a one-show experience.

The play re-opened on Broadway on Nov. 16 of last year, just three days before Davis's complaint.

"We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the producers' statement concludes. "This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported."

