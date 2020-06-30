Hamilton original cast to reunite for behind-the-scenes doc to debut alongside filmed version

Hamilton type Stage genre Musical

Legacy might be planting seeds in a garden you never get to see, but Hamilton is defying that ethos.

The feted Broadway show is getting a behind-the-scenes documentary that will reunite the original Broadway cast to discuss the show's origins and legacy. It will premiere Friday alongside the filmed recording of the Broadway show. Hamilton In-Depth With Kelley Carter, produced by The Undefeated, ESPN+, and Disney+, will discuss and examine the groundbreaking show with its stars and creators.

"The story and subject matter that Hamilton covers, and the creative vision of its architects and actors, are more timely than ever," Jimmy Pitaro, president of ESPN and co-chair, Disney Media Networks, said in a statement. "The Undefeated, and Kelley L. Carter, are uniquely positioned to help connect audiences – whether they have never seen the show, or have seen it 10 times – to the creative process, people and significance of Hamilton as it debuts on Disney+."

The cast and creative team will explore a wide range of topics, from the origin story of Hamilton; the Pulitzer-Prize winning musical's earliest stages of development; their special connection to the show's story, characters, imagery, and music; the show's significance as a ground-breaking pop culture phenomenon; and what the Hamilton story means in the context of ongoing conversations about systemic racism and social injustice. They'll also discuss the origins of and their hopes for the filmed version of the show.

"The cast of Hamilton didn’t come to play. They are accomplished performers who created genre-shifting art, but they also understand this unprecedented time in history and why their voices matter," said Carter in a statement. “This special isn’t just about one of the most important pieces of work to ever play on Broadway. This is about how art inspires activation. And, well, how activation inspires great art."

Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter premieres on July 3, exclusively on Disney+ and TheUndefeated.com.

