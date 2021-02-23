Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Don’t throw away your shot at preordering yours.

Hamilton Funko Pops are finally here — get your exclusive first look

History has its eyes on Hamilton, and now you can get your eyes on Hamilton Funko Pops.

Hamilton fans who have been willing to wait for it like Aaron Burr are finally getting their due. Funko has released its first-ever line of Hamilton Pop figurines and keychains, and EW has your exclusive first look. The mini Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, George Washington, and Schuyler sisters collectibles are available for preorder on Walmart and Entertainment Earth starting today.

Fans of the Broadway show will find the characters dressed in Colonial-style garb, featuring Burr in his burgundy-brown coat and Washington with his blue Revolutionary War officer's coat, tricorn hat, and sword. The Schuyler sisters are in their yellow, green, and pink dresses, while Hamilton sports his now-iconic orange-red jacket. Walmart is also offering an exclusive figurine of the character in his blue Revolutionary War officer's coat.

Funko's release comes after Disney's film recording of the Broadway musical gained two Golden Globe nominations, including awards for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Lin-Manuel Miranda. With characters from pretty much every popular TV series, movies, and more transformed into mini figurines, it only made sense that Funko would launch its newest Pop series in collaboration with one of the biggest musical phenomena of the past decade.

"It is extremely rare to see American history have an impact on today's pop culture the way Hamilton has," said Lauren Winarski, senior manager of licensing at Funko. "To not only celebrate that achievement but also introduce Funko to a Broadway audience is the kind of partnership we love."

