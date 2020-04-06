Hamilton cast reunite on John Krasinski's Good News to surprise fan for her birthday

Hamilton (Broadway) type Stage genre Musical

John Krasinski's Good News web series continues to live up to its namesake in the second episode.

This week's good news is that the Quiet Place director and Jack Ryan star reunited the original Broadway cast of Hamilton over Zoom video chat to surprise a fan whose birthday was derailed by the coronavirus quarantine.

Aubrey, a young diehard Hamilton stan from Jacksonville, Florida, was supposed to attend a production of the musical, but the performance was canceled because of the pandemic. So, first, Krasinski surprised her with airfare and tickets to see the show in New York once this whole self-isolation period ends, and a surprise video chat appearance by Mary Poppins herself, Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt.

The real surprise, though, came when Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the chat. He said they could "top that right now" for Aubrey. That's when the multiple blips — the sound of multiple other people entering the video chat — resounded.

Each of those blips belonged to either Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, and Javier Muñoz to sing "Alexander Hamilton," Aubrey's favorite song from the musical.

The virtual moment was named Best Bite of the Night on the first installment of EW's new Quibi series Last Night's Late Night. Host Heather Garner remarked, "John Krasinki’s head-bopping throughout this is 100 percent me watching this clip!"

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: