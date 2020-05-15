Watch Hairspray stars from Broadway, movies, more sing the musical's feel-good finale

Hairspray type Movie genre Musical

'Cause the world keeps spinnin' round and round — even in quarantine!

EW can exclusively debut an epic at-home performance of the uplifting and high-energy "You Can't Stop the Beat" from the Broadway musical Hairspray. In a video created in partnership with Marc Shaiman — who wrote the music and co-wrote the lyrics for the musical adaptation of the John Waters movie — actors, singers, dancers, and musicians from Hairspray on Broadway, Hollywood Bowl, London, the original 1988 movie, the 2007 remake, and the 2016 NBC live rendition, virtually gather to perform the iconic song from their kitchens, closets, and even from the bathtub. There are hairbrushes and kitchen utensils as impromptu microphones, family-member cameos, and pilates-inspired choreography.

Among the all-singing, all-dancing participants are Kristin Chenoweth, Martin Short, Ricki Lake, Harvey Fierstein, Sean Hayes, Andrea Martin, Matthew Morrison, Michael Ball, Nikki Blonsky, Billy Eichner, Andrew Rannells, Alex Newell, Jenifer Lewis, Derek Hough, and many, many more. Additional members of the original Broadway cast in the video include Marissa Jaret Winokur, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Linda Hart. The clip also includes newer theater, film, and TV performers, showing the future of entertainment when it returns.

In addition to providing vast amounts of entertainment and enjoyment, the video aims to raise money for the Actors Fund. All contributions will go right to work to help everyone in performing arts and entertainment in need, in particular seniors, immunocompromised individuals, and those in financial distress who need help. If you wish to donate, you can do so here.

Watch (and bop along to) the video above.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: