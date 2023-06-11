Hairspray turns 20: Untold stories of the Tony-winning musical

“I remember Harvey Fierstein came to a backers audition and said, ‘No one wants to see a show about a fat girl,’” says lyricist Scott Wittman, whose Broadway hit won Best Musical in 2003.

Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur perform as Winokur returns to her Tony winning role as Tracy Turnblad in the hit musical "Hairspray" on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre on December 10, 2008 in New York City.

Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur perform as Winokur returns to her Tony winning role as Tracy Turnblad in the hit musical "Hairspray" on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre on December 10, 2008 in New York City.

Hairspray fans of course know there would be no Tony-winning musical without the genius of John Waters' 1988 film of the same name — but they also have a more unlikely source to thank: South Park.

"That kind of put my name back in the lips — or ears — of the New York theater community," Shaiman tells EW, sitting in front of his piano keyboard in his New York home office on a recent May afternoon for a full retrospective on his career. "Luckily, [producer] Margo Lion had just gotten the rights to Hairspray and she was asking people, 'Who should I get to write the score of this musical?' And luckily, a lot of people said to her, 'Oh, you should call Marc Shaiman.'"

Shaiman took the call, and when Lion asked who he'd have join him as co-lyricist, he immediately suggested his then-partner Scott Wittman, whom he'd sparked a personal and professional relationship with after meeting in the East Village club scene decades prior. The duo had previously written a musical, Live-in Dolls, that Shaiman says "almost made it, but didn't," so the composer was confident they were the perfect pair for the job. Lion wasn't so sure.

"She was a little wary of an actual couple," Shaiman explains. "Like, 'What if they fight?'"

"We didn't fight till 20 years later," Wittman interjects with a laugh, referencing their eventual personal breakup, "so it was okay."

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, winners for Best Musical Show Album Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman accepting their Grammy for the original Broadway cast recording of 'Hairspray' | Credit: M. Caulfield/WireImage

It was more than okay. Hairspray was an instant success, scoring 13 Tony nominations — and taking home eight trophies at the 2003 ceremony, including one for Shaiman and Wittman's score.

The songwriting team says their first four songs "poured" out of them before they'd even booked the gig, submitting "Good Morning Baltimore," "Welcome to the 60's," "Big, Blonde, and Beautiful," and "I Know Where I've Been" to Lion as proof they were the right team for the job.

"I think it was because our sense of humor was so aligned with John Waters," says Wittman. "For 'Good Morning Baltimore,' I said to Marc, 'I think it should open like Oklahoma. Like, 'Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin,' only it's Baltimore. Everything was to make John laugh in a way."

Months later, they got the chance to show their muse their work: "When he was pleased at the very first reading, that meant everything," Wittman says of Waters. Though not everyone was confident about the show's success — even Harvey Fierstein, who would go on to win a Best Actor Tony for playing the production's deep-voiced, plus-sized mama, Edna Turnblad. At a reading for potential investors, Wittman recalls the actor saying "no one wants to see a show about a fat girl."

Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein perform Hairspray onstage at the Hollywood Bowl on August 5, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein in Broadway's 'Hairspray' | Credit: Mathew Imaging/WireImage

"It took us all around the world. We've seen it in Finland and South Africa," Wittman says of Hairspray, which is still touring the world and was made into a star-studded film and an NBC live production. "It's been the ultimate every-dream-come-true experience for years and years," adds Shaiman. "It was the kind of show we most wanted to write in our lives. It represents the best part of who we are. I can point to Hairspray and say, 'That's who I mean to be. That's me — or at least me when I'm good.'"

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: