Hadestown, Jujamcyn Theaters apologize to hearing-impaired theatergoer scolded by cast member

The Broadway musical Hadestown and Jujamcyn Theaters have both apologized after a theatergoer shared she was repeatedly admonished by a cast member who mistook her closed captioning device for a recording device.

Samantha Coleman, who is hard of hearing, recounted in an emotional Instagram video that she was scolded by actor Lillias White "not once but twice at least" for using the device during Wednesday's performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

On Thursday, Hadestown and Jujamcyn Theaters apologized for the incident and affirmed their "commitment to accessibility in all forms" in a statement to EW. "The incident yesterday is a reminder that this is an ongoing process needing constant revisiting and renewal," they wrote. "Providing access is also about educating everyone in the theater about how we can be more supportive."

They continued, "We are reviewing our policies and internal protocols to ensure this doesn't happen again. The production connected directly with Samantha earlier today to convey their apologies and thank her for bringing this to their attention so that it can be addressed."

In her video, Coleman explained that she was sitting in the front row of Hadestown when White singled her out. "She wasn't the only person on the stage that might have thought that," she explained. "She was the only person, however, to call me out."

Coleman maintained that she didn't believe White, who recently replaced André De Shields as Hermes in the mythological musical, was acting out of "malice," adding, "I think it's a misunderstanding, but we still need to talk about it."

"There is a systemic issue in the theater community and theater industry, specifically with Broadway, about accessibility and inclusion," she said. "Some of that has been changed by the creation of technology like captioning devices so that people can be able to experience a show that they may not have been able to before. My hearing is such that I need captioning devices if I'm going to see a show, and to kind of be ostracized and publicly ridiculed really hurts," she continued, adding, "It was super embarrassing."

Coleman also said those who utilize such devices to attend theater performances should "not be met with shame and embarrassment and anxiety" for using them.

In the video's caption, she added, "I desperately hope my story can prevent another horrifying and embarrassing experience for someone else. (It was my worst fear, and it was realized. I don't know if/when I'll feel comfortable using a captioning devices again."

Representatives for White did not immediately reply to EW's request for comment.

