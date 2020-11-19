Plus: Patrick Page shares some Christmas cheer on If the Fates Allow, the new album featuring members of the Broadway musical's cast.

Celebrating the holidays this year will look very different for many of us, but we can still raise a cup to Hadestown’s famed Fates using their charms (and voices) to spread some cheer.

Last month, it was announced that the Tony-winning Broadway musical is releasing a holiday album, starring the show's scene-stealing trio of Fates (Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad) and other members of the original cast. And now, EW has a sneak peek at two of the tracks from the aptly titled If the Fates Allow — no descent to the Underworld required.

First up is Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, Hadestown’s doomed lovers Orpheus and Eurydice, singing together on a cover of Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson’s haunting “Winter Song.” It may not sound like drumming, but it does sound lovely.

Next up is a video showcasing a track with Patrick Page — a.k.a. Hades himself — who lends his impossibly deep voice to a new version of Leonard Cohen's "Come Healing" alongside Blackman, Gonzalez-Nacer, and Trinidad.

If the Fates Allow also features contributions from Amber Gray and Tony winner André De Shields. The album, out Friday on CD and via digital, features the cast singing a mix of holiday classics; new tunes from Gonzalez-Nacer, Hadestown's Tony-winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and music director Liam Robinson; as well as "gems waiting to be rediscovered," all recorded in the styles of blues, folk, ragtime, and jazz that made the musical a hit.

Hadestown won Best Musical at the 2019 Tony Awards and was preparing to mark its first anniversary on Broadway when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters in March. A national tour is also in the works, and the show's Grammy-winning cast album has been streamed more than 125 million times to date.

Check out the full track listing and album art for Fates below.

-“Thank God It’s Christmas”

-“Sleigh Ride”

-“Come Healing” featuring Patrick Page

-“Song of the Magi” featuring Jewelle Blackman

-“Lo, How A Rose E’er Blooming”

-“Purple Snowflakes” featuring Kay Trinidad

-“Blue Christmas” featuring André De Shields

-“Winter Song” featuring Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada

-“Gift for an Angel” featuring Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer

-“Someday at Christmas”

-“The Longest Winter” by Amber Gray

-“8 Days (of Hanukkah)”

-“’Twas The Night”

-“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

