The cast of Grease the Musical in London has dedicated the show's West End run to Olivia Newton-John in the wake of her death.

The singer and actress, who famously played Sandy in the 1978 film version of the musical opposite John Travolta, died Monday at the age of 73. The following evening, Olivia Moore, who stars as Sandy in the show's current run, shared a touching tribute to the late performer.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I am sure you have all heard the incredibly sad news that Olivia Newton-John passed away yesterday evening," Moore said in front of a backdrop of the star's image.

Moore went on to celebrate her as an icon and inspiration before adding that the run of the production would pay homage to her.

"She of course played Sandy in the film, and she is an icon who has inspired countless young performers across the world, especially all of us in this company," Moore said. "It is a huge honor to follow in Olivia's footsteps each night and perform those songs that she made world-famous with millions of fans that continue to celebrate her incredible talent. We are dedicating our run of Grease to Olivia's memory and all that she stood for."

Eloise Davies, Damon Gould, Olivia Moore, Dan Partridge, Peter Andre, Jocasta Almgill and Paul French bow at the curtain call during the press night performance of "Grease The Musical" at the Dominion Theatre on May 17, 2022 in London, England. The cast of 'Grease the Musical' in London | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Australian native's death followed her 30-year battle with breast cancer, and Moore noted that a collection drive for breast cancer support would be set up at the exits of the theater in her honor.

Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, Grease the Musical will play at the Dominion Theatre in London through Oct. 29.

Following the news of her death, many of her former collaborators paid tribute to Newton-John, including Travolta, Rebel Wilson, and Mariah Carey.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote on Instagram. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again."