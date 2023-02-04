"Of all the tribulations the producers of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark had to endure, we are very pleased, proud and relieved to report working with George Santos was not one of them," a show spokesperson told EW.

George Santos' web of lies expands to include claim he produced Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark on Broadway

Rep. George Santos has now attached himself to one of Broadway's most radioactive musicals ever.

According to Bloomberg, Santos told potential donors to his congressional campaign that he produced Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, one of the most notorious Broadway bombs in theatrical history.

Since winning his election and taking office, a disturbing pattern of lies has emerged surrounding Santos, including his educational and work history, the details of his campaign financing, and the claim that his mother died on 9/11.

So it should be about as surprising as the Green Goblin being a bad guy that Santos did not, in fact, produce the notorious Spider-Man musical.

For starters, there's no mention of his name in the official Broadway Playbill. Additionally, the office of actual producer Michael Cohl confirmed to Bloomberg that Santos didn't have anything to do with the musical. And to issue the final blow, show spokesperson Rick Miramontez provided EW the following statement: "Of all the tribulations the producers of Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark had to endure, we are very pleased, proud and relieved to report working with George Santos was not one of them."

SMTOTD5: (l-r) Patrick Page and Reeve Carney in a scene from u0022 SPIDER-MAN Turn Off The Dark **new photos: June 2011** Patrick Page and Reeve Carney in 'Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.' | Credit: Jacob Cohl

After numerous delays, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark debuted on Broadway in 2011. With Santos reportedly 34 years old now, that would have made him a 21 or 22-year-old producer, a feat never previously achieved (research suggests that the youngest ever was 24-year-old Amanda Lipitz on Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in 2005).

But one thing that remains confusing is why, when he had so many musicals to choose from in constructing this apparent lie, Santos chose this historically troubled production. Beset by actor injuries and negative reviews, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark set the record for the longest period of previews in Broadway history — and when it closed in 2014, it did so at a massive financial loss (after setting the record for costs at $75 million).

If Santos was attempting to attract potential donors, we can't really understand why he'd herald his investment in a failed property as a selling point.

Maybe he just loves Spider-Man that much — if that's the case, he'd take care to remember that with great power comes great responsibility.