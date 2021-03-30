Game of Thrones is getting the Cursed Child treatment with new George R.R. Martin stage play

Man, George R.R. Martin will do just about anything to not finish The Winds of Winter, huh?

The acclaimed Game of Thrones author is now developing a new Broadway-bound stage play for his beloved fantasy franchise that will show fans a moment from Westeros history that took place 16 years before the events of his first book, A Game of Thrones.

The play, with an original story by Martin that's being developed with playwright Duncan MacMillan, will take place during the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a 10-day-long contest that's considered the biggest competition in the history of Westeros.

The play's official description notes that "many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series" will feature in this new production. While no specific figures were mentioned, Martin's Game of Thrones books mentioned younger versions of Ned Stark, his sister Lyanna, Jaime Lannister, Lord Robert Baratheon, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, Prince Oberyn Martell, and Ser Barristan Selmy were among those present.

At the conclusion of the event, Rhaegar declared his love for Lyanna, a stepping stone towards Robert's Rebellion.

This move is not unlike what Cursed Child did for Harry Potter, exploring an untold story from canon in a grand stage production.

"The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace," Martin said in a statement. "Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a tourney oft referred during HBO's Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire… and now, at last, we can tell the whole story… on the stage."

Dominic Cooke will direct the production, which remains untitled for the moment. Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, and Jonathan Sanford will produce in partnership with Kilburn Live.

According to Martin, the goal is to bring the Game of Thrones play to Broadway in New York City, the West End in London, and Australia.

"I have such admiration for George's world and his characters," MacMillan said. "His generosity and trust during this process has been incredible. Working on this play during lockdown has felt like a real privilege. I can't wait until we can be back in a theatre to experience this together."

This is the latest expansion to the burgeoning Game of Thrones franchise, which already includes a Targaryen new prequel series House of the Dragon. HBO is currently exploring several other different spin-offs based on the fantasy property, and Martin has a new deal to develop shows for the Home Box Office network.

Meanwhile, The Winds of Winter, the elusive last novel in Martin's core book series, is allegedly going to be released this year. Fans already know not to hold their breaths.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.