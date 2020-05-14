Frozen closing on Broadway due to coronavirus pandemic

Frozen (Stage) type Stage

Disney is letting Frozen go on Broadway.

On Thursday, Disney Theatricals announced that Frozen will not reopen on Broadway due to the economic fallout of the industry-wide shutdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This marks March 11 as the production's final performance, following 825 performances and 26 previews.

This marks the first Broadway musical to close in the wake of the pandemic. According to Disney, the musical will have grossed more than $150 million over the course of its run and played for more than 1.3 million people.

There are still plans for the North American tour to resume, as well as for productions in Australia, the U.K., Japan, and Germany to open by next year. Producers noted that closing the Broadway production allows for future productions to re-purpose costumes and scenic elements, reducing both cost and waste.

"In the summer of 2013 when Frozen began its road to Broadway two things were unimaginable: that we'd soon have five productions worldwide, and a global pandemic would so alter the world economy that running three Disney shows on Broadway would become untenable," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions, in a statement. "The extraordinary contribution of Broadway's original company plus those who have joined more recently cannot be overstated. Frozen, like all shows, is wholly dependent on those who create and perform them but this was an uncommonly close and talented group and they’ll be missed. Finally, I have to acknowledge our incredible audiences; night after night, the fans showed us how much they loved this show and we look forward to seeing them at Frozen around the world."

Its closing cast featured McKenzie Kurtz (Anna), Ciara Renée (Elsa), Ryan McCartan (Hans), Ryann Redmond (Olaf), Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Adam Jepsen (Sven at certain performances), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven at certain performances), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna Standby), and Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), along with Anna Rae Haller (Young Elsa at certain performances), Suri Marrero (Young Elsa at certain performances), Fiona Morgan Quinn (Young Anna at certain performances), and Charlie Tassone (Young Anna at certain performances).

Based on the 2013 film of the same name, Frozen tells the story of sisters Anna and Elsa, who must contend with Elsa's mysterious powers to turn all she touches to snow and ice. Its hit song "Let It Go," won composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez the 2014 Oscar for Best Song.

